SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.22. 49,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

