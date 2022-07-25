SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 10,429 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,772 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

