SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 160 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. 106,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,424. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

