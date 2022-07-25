SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.71. 33,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,471. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

