SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $248.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

