SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.06. 39,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,431. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.