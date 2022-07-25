SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $832,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.53. 316,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,451,096. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.