SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AOR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.