SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.38. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,850. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

