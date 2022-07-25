SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 320,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 156,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.40. 14,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

