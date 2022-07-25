SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 761 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $156.56. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

