Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Small Pharma Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

