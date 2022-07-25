Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $431.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $102,082.90 and approximately $431.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00059348 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

