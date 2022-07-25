Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Achieves $74,842.91

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $74,842.91 and $251,791.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
