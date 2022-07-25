Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

