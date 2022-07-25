Societe Generale Cuts Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €265.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €275.00 ($277.78) to €265.00 ($267.68) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($333.33) to €335.00 ($338.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($268.69) to €270.00 ($272.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,689. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

