Societe Generale Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 87

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,343. Swiss Re has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

