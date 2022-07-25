Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 24,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

