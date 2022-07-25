Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 745,536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $41.33. 10,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,127. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

