Souders Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,306. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

