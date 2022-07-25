Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

