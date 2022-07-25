Souders Financial Advisors Has $972,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 189,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

