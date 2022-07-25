Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

