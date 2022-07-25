Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

PYPL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $81.03. 228,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

