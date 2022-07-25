Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

