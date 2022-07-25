Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.79. 46,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.71. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

