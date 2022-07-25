Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 35,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,880. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

