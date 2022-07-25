SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 7%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,059,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

