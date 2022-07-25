SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 7%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,059,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 9.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
