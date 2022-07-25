Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

