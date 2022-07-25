Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

