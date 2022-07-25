Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $179.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.