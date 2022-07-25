Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 101,897 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,897 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after buying an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

