Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $104.40 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86.

