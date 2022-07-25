Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

