Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.13 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

