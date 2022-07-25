Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 276,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:FBK opened at $41.28 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

