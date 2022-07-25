SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 6,122.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Down 1.0 %

SSB stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.