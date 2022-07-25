Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 238,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,501,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

