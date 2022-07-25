Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 105,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,501,785. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

