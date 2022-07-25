S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

