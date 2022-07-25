Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

