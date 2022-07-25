SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stake Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 3.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

