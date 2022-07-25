SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $319.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

