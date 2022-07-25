SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 120,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

