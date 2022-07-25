SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 66.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $13,318,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. 94,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

