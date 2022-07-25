SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 622,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

