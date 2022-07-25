SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.94. 17,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

