SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,879. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

