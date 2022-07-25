SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

