Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00239597 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.